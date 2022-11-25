Israel Adesanya Names Favorite One-Liner From Press Conference Appearances

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has produced some of the most memorable quotes at press conferences, but one stands out most to him.

Adesanya lost his middleweight belt to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 via a fifth-round TKO. Despite the crushing defeat, Adesanya has taken the loss in stride and is staying optimistic ahead of a likely immediate rematch.

Adesanya began his title reign when he defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Australia, blitzing Whittaker with a second-round knockout. He earned the shot against Whittaker after earning the interim belt against Kelvin Gastelum.

Since the knockout, Adesanya has produced some memorable performances inside the Octagon, including wins over Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. Outside of the cage, he’s epitomized confidence while also coming up with some crafty one-liners on the microphone.

Adesanya’s ability to hint at what was to come at UFC 243 is at the top of his list of pre-fight prophecies.

Israel Adesanya Points To Pre-UFC 243 Prophecy As Favorite Presser Moment

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, Photo credit: Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Adesanya named his all-time favorite press conference bit.

“What’s my favorite one? Let me see. I think nosebleeds to nosebleeds is classic. I love that,” Adesanya opined.

“I saw Robert Whittaker fight there against Uriah Hall [at UFC 193]. And then, how many years later, I fought in the same arena, now Marvel Stadium. And I told him [Whittaker], ‘Back then, I was in the nosebleeds, and now I’m gonna make his nose bleed.’ And I did what? I made his nose bleed.”

Before making the move to the UFC, Adesanya enjoyed a long career in kickboxing, including a long stint in Glory. As he prepared for his full-time transition to MMA, his attendance at UFC 193 helped instill the fire that eventually led him to UFC gold.

Adesanya has used his platform to address issues such as fighter pay and hit back at criticism of Joe Rogan. He’s never shied away from speaking his mind on a variety of topics.

As Adesanya prepares for possible redemption, a slew of new memorable press conference moments could be on the horizon.

All quotes from SportsKeeda