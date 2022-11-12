Israel Adesanya Rates Alex Pereira’s MMA Career On 1-10 Scale

Israel Adesanya is not that impressed with Alex Pereira’s MMA career so far.

Tonight, the UFC is putting on its annual event at Madison Square Graden in New York City. The event will be headlined by a massive middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira. This fight showcases two very talented men with a history with one another. When these two step into the Octagon tonight, it will be the third time they have faced each other but the first time in MMA.

Adesanya came to the UFC back in 2018 with a background in kickboxing. He excelled in his transition and now has only one loss in mixed martial arts. In kickboxing, however, there were a couple of men who had his number, one of which was Pereira.

Israel Adesanya Does Not Hold Alex Pereira’s MMA Skills In High Regard

Pereira fought Adesanya twice during their kickboxing days, beating him both times. Now Pereira has followed suit and made his transition to MMA and is looking to do the same. His road to a UFC title has been quick and in only 3 UFC fights he has proven that he is worthy of a shot at the champ.

Not only does Adesanya think he can win against Pereira tonight, but he also is not giving his skills a very high rating. He was asked to rate his opponent in a recent interview on his YouTube Channel to which he gave a mediocre score.

“I don’t know about his MMA career. I never watched until he got in the UFC. Like a 4. 4 or 5, yeah, 4 or 5,” he said. “I think that last one (versus Strickland) brought it to a 5, yeah.”

The trilogy between these men will be contested in one of the greatest fight arenas in the world. Fans will see if Pereira’s assessment of his foe is correct or if Adesanya can continue his history-winning streak at 185 pounds.

How do you think will win at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.