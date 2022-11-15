Israel Adesanya Lays Out Final Vision For “Saw-Like” Story With Alex Pereira

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t letting his ‘horror movie’ plan for Alex Pereira fall through after UFC 281.

Adesanya lost to Pereira in a stunning fifth-round TKO at UFC 281 on Saturday. After appearing close to cruising to a win on the judges’ scorecards, Adesanya got caught with a barrage of punches from Pereira for a standing TKO.

Adesanya and Pereira will likely run it back following their back-and-forth war at UFC 281. UFC President Dana White said during the post-fight press conference that an immediate rematch is under consideration to respect Adesanya’s accolades as champion.

Leading up to UFC 281, Adesanya shared haunting plans for Pereira in the Octagon. He walked out to a theme song from the Saw movie franchise and referenced the series in a post-fight tweet.

Despite the setback at UFC 281, Adesanya feels it’s the first of a series of fights with Pereira inside the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya Foresees UFC Trilogy With Alex Pereira

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Adesanya plotted out his vision for running it back with Pereira.

“I’ll probably fight him two more times,” Adesanya said. “I told him after the fight when I took a bow to the crowd… I told him ‘you don’t like me, I don’t like you, but respect’. Energies don’t mix… I know he doesn’t like me… it’s like water and oil.”

Adesanya is now 0-3 against Pereira during their combat sports careers. Before they both reached the UFC, Pereira defeated Adesanya in two Glory Kickboxing fights.

Adesanya earned the UFC title by defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, before successfully defending the title five times. He most recently defeated Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Adesanya is looking ahead to producing a comeback story in the Octagon, and it seems like the ‘Game Over’ part of his rivalry with Pereira isn’t close to approaching.

