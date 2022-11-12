Izzy States Precisely Where Pereira Will Go Wrong At UFC 281

Israel Adesanya knows he can beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Tonight in New York City another chapter in the ongoing feud between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will be written. These two will face off for the UFC middleweight belt in the main event of the massive UFC 281 fight card.

There is a history between these two men and the fact that they are so familiar with one another’s styles is what makes this matchup so intriguing to fans.

Adesanya got his start in combat sports in the world of kickboxing. He successfully made the transition over to MMA and hasn’t looked back. He became the UFC middleweight champion back in 2019 and has now defended his belt five times.

Adesanya has proven he is virtually unstoppable in MMA so far but now he will be up against one of only a few men to ever stop him in kickboxing, Pereira.

Photos via Instagram @stylebender @alexpoatanpereira

Israel Adesanya Thinks Alex Pereira Will Gas Out In Their Fight

A lot is on the line in this UFC 281 main event, UFC gold, money, and pride. Adesanya thinks he knows how the bout will play out and how he will handle the game plan from Pereira.

“I honestly think within the first five minutes, within the first round, even within the first three minutes – with the pace we’re gonna [bring] – I think it’s gonna be a high pace,” he said via The Allstar. “He’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. In the first round, you’re gonna see him start to fold – he’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. I know the kinda pace I can [bring].

The first two times these men met each other were in the kickboxing ring. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in that sport but now they meet in the Octagon and things could be very different. Adesanya has been fighting in MMA professionally for ten years and has only lost once, while Pereira has only seven professional MMA fights under his belt.

Who do you think will be victorious on November 12 at UFC 281, Adesanya or Pereira?