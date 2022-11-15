Jake Paul Agrees To Face Tommy Fury In UK, Sends Contract Deadline

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has once again agreed to face professional pugilist Tommy Fury but has attached a deadline for a contract to be signed.

Paul, a former Disney star, has gone 6-0 inside the ring since pursuing a once-unlikely career in combat sports. Most recently, “The Problem Child” defeated former UFC middleweight champion and MMA GOAT contender Anderson Silva in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view.

Following his victory in Arizona last month, Paul called out another mixed martial arts veteran in Nate Diaz, who recently departed the UFC and was in attendance at the Desert Diamond Arena.

But just weeks later, an old rivalry was sparked back up in Abu Dhabi. This past weekend, British boxer Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, returned to action at a Global Titans event, facing Rolly Lambert in an exhibition contest.

After the bout, Fury and his shirtless father exchanged words with Paul, who was on commentary ringside for the contest.

Things were heating up between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury pic.twitter.com/IYI6H8ipZl — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 13, 2022

Soon after, John Fury claimed that Paul’s manager had verbally agreed to face “TNT” early next year. The pair have previously been booked to fight on two separate occasions, with Fury withdrawing last December and this past summer.

Nevertheless, despite suggesting that Fury had ‘fumbled the bag’ and lost his opportunity to face him, Paul has given a positive reaction to the claims emerging from the Brit’s camp.

Paul Tells Fury: “No More Running”

On Tuesday, Paul took to Twitter to respond to the suggestion that his manager verbally agreed to a third attempt at booking a fight with Fury for 2023.

Not only did “The Problem Child” publicly accept the challenge for February, but he also suggested he’d be more than willing to cross the pond to face Fury in Manchester or England’s capital.

However, taking a page out of Tyson Fury’s book when it came to his failed negotiations with Anthony Joshua recently, Paul did set a deadline for a contract to be signed by “TNT.”

“Dear @FrankWarren , I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on.”

Prior to facing Silva in October, Paul had outlined his intentions to further legitimize his place in the sport by facing an established pro-boxer. While canceled bouts with Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. briefly put that ambition on hold, the 25-year-old looks determined to complete that mission soon enough.

In a subsequent post, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions explained why the Internet star is keen on crossing the Atlantic to face Fury. The tweet suggested that Paul won’t let the Brit’s inability to travel to the United States become an “excuse” this time.

Has to be Manchester or London. Jake Paul will not allow travel to be an excuse for this fight to not happen. https://t.co/vMtUaGxIsC — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 15, 2022

