Jake Paul Will Re-Book Tommy Fury Fight On One Condition

Jake Paul is open for a third attempt at booking a fight with Tommy Fury if his team agrees to one specific condition.

Paul defeated UFC legend, Anderson Silva, in his boxing return last Saturday in Glendale, AZ. For just the second time in his career, he went the full distance and knocked down Silva in the eighth and final round.

Paul has plenty of options for his next boxing fight, including a potential grudge match against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz. He called out Diaz and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez following the win over Silva.

Another option on the table is a fight with Fury, a matchup that has fallen through twice during their respective careers. Most recently, in August, Fury withdrew from the fight with Paul due to travel restrictions.

After talks of a fight with Fury appeared dormant, Paul is open to making the fight happen if Fury agrees to one demand.

Jake Paul Wants Tommy Fury’s Team To Be Financially Liable For Possible Fight

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul answered whether or not the Fury fight is dead.

“There’s definitely interest,” Paul said. “I think if his team is taking the financial risk in putting the event on, then I’m cool with that, I just don’t want to take the risk anymore because I think he’s gonna back out again. It’s an easy fight for me, way easier than Anderson. The kid’s a novice, he’s never fought anyone good, he’s never even fought an eight-round fight. So he just doesn’t have the experience like I do which is crazy to say because he’s been doing it his whole life.

“But people call him a professional boxer and they respect him as a professional boxer. I would love to strip that title from him, and I wouldn’t even have to train for that fight. I would still train because I’m a professional, but I wouldn’t have to train to fight him.”

Fury and Paul were originally supposed to square off last December before Fury withdrew with an injury. Paul went on to face Tyron Woodley in a rematch, knocking him out in brutal fashion to remain unbeaten.

Both fighters are also open to making the fight happen in the UK if Fury’s U.S. travel remains barred. Paul called a potential fight in the UK “epic” but that Fury and his team would have to pay.

Paul is preparing for an early 2023 boxing return and a fight with Fury could happen depending on Fury’s bout with Paul Bamba this weekend. Those hoping to see Paul square off with an experienced boxer may get their wish next year.

