Watch: Jake Paul Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE Media Event

Fresh off his big victory last weekend over Anderson Silva, boxing sensation Jake Paul made a surprise appearance at a WWE media event ahead of the promotion’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

Tomorrow at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul will perform in a WWE ring for the third time when he challenges reigning undisputed world champion Roman Reigns in the main event. The matchup has been hyped for several weeks now, with tomorrow providing fans the payoff of seeing Paul in his first ever WWE title match.

During the buildup to the event, Reigns’ manager, Paul Heyman, referenced Logan’s younger brother Jake ahead of the Anderson Silva fight, with the legendary manager telling Logan during a televised segment:

“Jake Paul picks a fight with the greatest MMA striker in history, Anderson Silva, who’s gonna knock your brother out,” Heyman stated before arriving at the point that Jake was making a foolish decision by picking a fight with the wrong man, just as Logan is making a foolhardy choice by challenging Roman Reigns.

Well, one leg of the Paul brothers parlay has cashed in with Jake defeating Anderson Silva by unanimous decision last weekend. And soon, wrestling fans will learn if Logan Paul will shock the world and end Roman Reigns’ historic title run that has now spanned over two years.

As the hours draw closer to the big event, the WWE held a press conference, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns addressing fans and media in attendance. When lo and behold, a Problem Child decided to crash the party and turn all the way up with his big bro.

“Assalamualaikum, Saudi Arabia! Let’s go! My brother’s about to get this W tomorrow, inshallah!” Paul said to the Saudi Arabia audience. “Inshallah, my brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns, just like they said I wouldn’t beat Andreson Silva!

“And guess what, Paul Heyman? You said it first. Remember when you lied to the WWE fans and said that Anderson would knock me out? Well, guess what, buddy? I exterminated the ‘Spider,’ and that’s what my brother’s gonna do tomorrow against Roman Reigns.”

Should Jake Paul’s prediction prove false, maybe he will dust off his high school wrestling shoes and put them to use in a WWE ring to avenge his brother Jake against “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. In the meantime, he will be in Logan’s corner tomorrow for the big matchup to continue his show of support and maybe, just maybe, provide some necessary outside interference on big bro’s behalf.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place live tomorrow, November 5, from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and has the early start time of 12:00 PM ET and will stream on Peacock.

Will you be watching Logan Paul face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel?