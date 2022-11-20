James Krause Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Corner Due To Betting Investigation

Glory MMA head coach and former UFC fighter James Krause wasn’t allowed to corner at UFC Vegas 65 amidst a betting probe.

Krause was supposed to corner UFC bantamweight Miles Johns at UFC Vegas 65 before getting notified by the UFC to stay away the night before, according to ESPN. Johns went on to defeat Vince Morales via a unanimous decision.

After the fight, Johns said Krause was barred from cornering due to a ‘suspension’. The UFC and the Nevada State Athletic Commission haven’t formally suspended Krause but recommended he refrain from cornering UFC athletes indefinitely.

Krause is included in the investigation into the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke betting case stemming from the November 5th fight.

Shortly before Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke, the betting lines swayed heavily in Nuerdanbieke’s favor, sounding the alarm of several sportsbooks. Nuerdanbieke defeated Minner via a first-round finish after Minner’s pre-existing knee injury flared up.

James Krause Is Part Of Investigation Into Darrick Minner/Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Krause cornered Minner for the fight along with several other Glory MMA team members. Some speculate someone leaked Minner’s pre-existing injury to gamblers before the fight, resulting in the massive shift in wagers.

The length of the investigation is uncertain, as is whether or not Krause leaked Minner’s pre-fight injury. He retired from fighting earlier this year following a seven-year stint in the UFC Octagon.

Don Best Sports, the betting integrity partner of the UFC, is leading the investigation into the Minner/Nuerdanbieke fight.

Along with being a prominent coach, Krause hosts a sports betting podcast ‘1% Club’ along with a Discord community channel.

