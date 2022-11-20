Power Rangers Actor & MMA Fighter, Jason David Frank Dead, Age 49

The original green Power Ranger Jason David Frank has sadly passed away.

Frank is widely regarded as the most popular member of the long running children’s television series Power Rangers, having joined the cast of the original series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, in 1993. He also has the most appearances throughout the various iterations of the series’ run, appearing in numerous series episodes, major motion pictures, and smaller projects in the three decades since originally donning the suit.

Unfortunately, TMZ reported early on Sunday morning, that Frank had sadly passed away at just 49 years old. According to their report, sources have revealed that the actor had taken his own life.

Jason David Frank — who played Tommy Oliver and the White Ranger in the original 'Power Rangers' entry — has died. https://t.co/h8elf1GewQ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2022

Remembering Jason David Frank

The impact Jason David Frank had on generations of children is truly immeasurable, initially joining the Power Rangers as an evil villain with a short story arc, but eventually being brought back as a good character, returning by popular fan demand. He is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic members of an intellectual property that has spanned generations.

However, Frank was more than just a martial artist on television, having shared a lifelong devotion with training, spending time learning Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai. He even spent a brief time competing in mixed martial arts, going undefeated across 1 pro 4 amateur bouts in 2010, and even throwing his name in the hat to fight CM Punk in the UFC.

In the wake of his passing, Jason David Frank is survived by his four children. We here at MMA News would like to offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.