BKFC Fighter Jerald Gregori Passes Away At Age 28

BKFC fighter and former amateur mixed martial artist Jerald Gregori has tragically passed away at the age of 28.

The resident of Great Falls, Montana started his amateur MMA career in 2013 but spent the last couple of years competing as a bare knuckle boxer. BKFC president David Feldman shared the news in a post on Facebook and expressed his condolences.

“Saddened and shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Jerald Gregori. If any one of my fighters ever need to talk about anything, I am a phone call away. People have issues and get depressed, I will always be there when needed. Talk to someone please. Very sad. RIP Jerald!”

Feldman’s post, as well as the messages from Gregori’s mother and others on Facebook, indicate that the 28-year-old took his own life.

Gregori Competed In MMA Before BKFC

“The Grim Reaper” made his amateur debut as an MMA fighter in 2013 and suffered three-straight losses before earning his first victory against Nathan Ward in 2015.

Gregori picked up another win when he submitted Richard Kohlman in 2018, but his MMA career ended with a record of 2-6 after he was knocked out in his final bout in 2020.

Gregori (left) fighting Marciano Hernandez at BKFC 23. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Montana-native competed in one pro boxing match in his home state in 2019, where he lost to William Para Smith in the first round. Another pair of cancelled boxing bouts in 2020 led to “The Grim Reaper” joining Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2021, where he suffered three-straight losses all via first-round finish.

Prior to his death, the 28-year-old was scheduled to take on Guillermo Perez at BKFC 34 on December 3 in Hollywood, Florida.

