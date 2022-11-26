MMA Twitter Reacts To Jeremy Stephens’ & Marlon Moraes’ PFL 10 Losses

It has not been a great night for UFC veterans who have recently moved to the PFL, as both Jeremy Stephens and Marlon Moraes suffered defeat.

PFL 10 serves as the final for the promotion’s 2022 season, as well as their debut into the world of pay-per-view. However, before fans had to pay $50, they were first treated to the ESPN+ prelims, which saw both Stephens and Moraes compete.

Jeremy Stephens Gets Finished

First up was Jeremy Stephens, who looked to make it two in a row in his third outing with the promotion after snapping a seven-fight clip of no wins earlier in the year. Standing in his way was Natan Schulte, who has had bouts with other UFC veterans like Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Marcin Held.

With nearly 80 combined fights between the two, it was Schulte who got the job done, earning a second-round submission. Following the fight, fans began posting to Twitter to give their reactions to the way things played out.

“Natan Schulte submits Jeremy Stephens for his 10th submission victory,” tweeted the ESPN MMA Twitter.

Natan Schulte submits Jeremy Stephens for his 10th submission victory 🔒 #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/4denm2ZUDc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 26, 2022

“Jeremy Stephens to BKFC right?” asked Spinnin Backfist.

Jeremy Stephens to BKFC right? — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 26, 2022

“Jeremy Stephens in BKFC will be absolutely nuts,” Alex Behunin echoed.

Jeremy Stephens in BKFC will be absolutely nuts — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 26, 2022

Marlon Moraes Loses Late

Jeremy Stephens was not the only UFC veteran to struggle at PFL 10, as Marlon Moraes made his promotional debut after coming out of retirement and on the back of four straight losses. After his initial opponent, Shane Burgos fell out of the contest, he was pitted against Sheymon Moraes, who had won three of his last four bouts.

Things started off extremely well for Moraes, who seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges throughout the first two rounds before getting rocked and finished in the third. Once again, social media was abuzz after this to show support for the fallen fighter.

SHEYMON MORAES SPOILS MARLON'S PFL DEBUT WITH A TKO!



[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | TONIGHT | 8pm ET | ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/BwAGFJQy0j — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022

“Oh my goodness. Maaaaan. Really wasn’t sure what Marlon Moraes to expect tonight. He looks superb through two rounds, then a Sheymon Moraes right hand flips it just like that. Fifth straight loss for Marlon closes out PFL prelims. Wow,” wrote Brett Okamoto.

Oh my goodness. Maaaaan. Really wasn't sure what Marlon Moraes to expect tonight. He looks superb through two rounds, then a Sheymon Moraes right hand flips it just like that. Fifth straight loss for Marlon closes out PFL prelims. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 26, 2022

“Not Moraes getting KO’d again 😭😭😭😭 this sport is so unforgiving. Man almost held a UFC title and is now on his 5th loss. Hoping he recovers mentally and physically from this. He was such a killer at one point,” wrote Hannah Rose.

Not Moraes getting KO’d again 😭😭😭😭 this sport is so unforgiving. Man almost held a UFC title and is now on his 5th loss. Hoping he recovers mentally and physically from this. He was such a killer at one point. — Hannah Rose (@mrsmmacasual) November 26, 2022

“Five straight KO/TKO losses for Marlon Moraes and six in his past seven dating back to his UFC title fight with Henry Cejudo in June 2019. This is a tough game,” wrote Mike Bohn.

Five straight KO/TKO losses for Marlon Moraes and six in his past seven dating back to his UFC title fight with Henry Cejudo in June 2019. This is a tough game. https://t.co/ZHDHoObPPR — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 26, 2022

“Marlon Moraes suffers a fifth straight knockout loss. He looked great tonight up until that finish. This sport takes no prisoners,” Damon Martin tweeted.

Marlon Moraes suffers a fifth straight knockout loss. He looked great tonight up until that finish.



This sport takes no prisoners. #PFLWorldChampionship — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 26, 2022

“Marlon Moraes simply should not be fighting anymore. We didn’t need this fight to know that,” boldly tweeted Jed Meshew.

Marlon Moraes simply should not be fighting anymore. We didn't need this fight to know that. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) November 26, 2022

This is clearly not the outcome that either Marlon Moraes or Jeremy Stephens were looking for. It is going to be interesting to see what the future holds for these two long-time veterans of MMA.

Do you want to see Jeremy Stephens and Marlon Moraes fight again?