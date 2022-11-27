Jiří Procházka Provides Answer To Pineapple On Pizza Debate

Jiří Procházka has shared his answer to an age-old debate: whether or not pineapple is an acceptable topping to include on a pizza.

The 30-year-old was recently preparing to make his first defense of his light heavyweight title at UFC 282 in a rematch with former champion Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the fight due to shoulder injury.

The assumption heading into their first fight at UFC 275 was that it would largely be a matter of whether Texeira could survive the Czech striker’s power before establishing a grappling advantage, but no one could have predicted the all-out war that ended up occurring.

Procházka and Teixeira put on a Fight of the Year contender at UFC 275. (Zuffa LLC)

After nearly five full rounds of back-and-forth action that left the Brazilian champion ahead on the scorecards, Procházka secured a rear-naked choke with less than 30 second left to claim the UFC’s light heavyweight title.

“Denisa” has made headlines for his strict samurai lifestyle, but during an appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast Believe You Me the 30-year-old revealed his preferred meal after successfully making weight for a fight.

“It’s a pizza,” Procházka admitted after brief second of hesitation. “Every time, pizza is for the victory. Every time.”

Procházka Prefers “Pure Pizza”

Not satisfied with the light heavyweight king’s brief answer, Bisping followed up by inquiring if Procházka’s favorite pizza included toppings such as what the UFC Hall of Famer described as “bullshit pineapple.”

“Just pure pizza, it’s a margherita,” Procházka replied with a shake of his head. “No, no man. Pineapple? No.”

Considering it was recently revealed that Procházka has been drug tested more times than any other fighter on the UFC roster during the second half of 2022, perhaps USADA might consider treating the 30-year-old to his preferred pre-fight meal when he makes his eventual return to the Octagon.

