Jiří Procházka Questioned Frequency Of USADA Testing

Jiří Procházka’s recent visits from USADA prompted the UFC‘s light heavyweight champion to ask a few questions about the organization’s testing procedures.

The 30-year-old is currently preparing to make the first defense of his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 282 in December.

Procházka will be facing former champion Glover Teixeira in a rematch of their incredible fight at UFC 275, where “Denisa” claimed the title from Teixeira with a dramatic submission just before the end of the final round.

In a recent report detailing some of the most frequently drug tested fighters on the UFC roster, it was revealed that Procházka led the totals by a significant margin. The 30-year-old had been tested by USADA a total of 27 times during Q3 of 2022, including 24 tests during the month of October alone.

The Czech champion recently appeared on Michael Bisping’s podcast Believe You Me, where “The Count” was eager to confirm whether or not that report was accurate.

“Yeah, I think that there was more than 27 times [in one month],” Procházka answered. “It was a little bit crazy, yeah.”

Procházka Received No Answers From USADA

Even though Procházka understands that USADA employees aren’t the ones in charge of deciding who they test, “Denisa” did feel the need to at least inquire about how frequently they were visiting him.

“I asked them many times. And they don’t answer me, nothing because it’s their work and they can’t do that. And my manager, they spoke with them many times and nothing… Here in Vegas, it wasn’t here. Not yet, but my manager he wrote me, you have to write correctly your address and your number because you said I call him, they maybe will come. And yesterday I had some special feeling like they will come, they will come.”

Procházka will fight Teixeira for a second time in the main event of UFC 282. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The frequent visits from USADA have apparently done nothing to distract Procházka from training for UFC 282, as the 30-year-old also told Bisping he intends to finish Texieira again. “Denisa” is currently on a 14-fight win streak that includes stoppage victories in all three of his UFC bouts.

The next challenger for the light heavyweight title may already have been decided by the time Procházka and Teixeira enter the cage at UFC 282. The card’s co-main event will see former champion Jan Blachowicz take on Magomed Ankalaev, who has put together nine-straight wins since losing his UFC debut in 2018.

