Jiří Procházka Shuts Down Israel Adesanya Superfight

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka isn’t interested in welcoming Israel Adesanya back to the light heavyweight division.

Procházka will face Glover Teixeira in an immediate title rematch at UFC 282 next month. Their first fight at UFC 275 is a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, with Procházka earning a fifth-round submission victory.

If Procházka is victorious once again, a matchup with the Jan Blachowicz/Magomed Ankalaev winner makes sense for the next title fight. He has no shortage of potential challengers ready to take him on at 205lbs.

One intriguing option is Adesanya, who fights this weekend at UFC 281 and has teased a return to light heavyweight. He fought and lost to Blachowicz at UFC 259 in a champion vs. champion matchup.

If he gets past Teixeira, Procházka has emphatically shut down the idea of facing Adesanya in another super fight.

Jiří Procházka & Israel Adesanya Share Similar Inner Circles

During a recent press conference, Procházka explained why a fight with Adesanya isn’t in his best interest.

“I’m not interested in this fight, because we share management and the people around,” Procházka said. “I respect him.”

Procházka and Adesanya have similar but different fighting styles, as he’s hinted in the past. They both have unique striking techniques and live a mixed martial arts lifestyle in and out of the cage.

Fighters have seldom turned down matchups as emphatically as Procházka has declined a potential fight with Adesanya. Teammates have turned down fights with each other, including Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, but there haven’t been many based on having the same management.

While a Procházka vs. Adesanya fight would be an intriguing matchup, the likelihood of it happening seems low based on their similar circumstances.

