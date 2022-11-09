Joanna Jędrzejczyk Names Lowest Point Of Her Fighting Career

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk has reflected on the lowest points of her memorable career in mixed martial arts.

Earlier this year, Jędrzejczyk brought her Octagon tenure to an end. In 2020, the Polish star came mightily close to regaining her place on the throne when she went toe-toe-toe with then-champion Zhang Weili in what’s widely regarded as one of the greatest title fights of all time.

After a two-year layoff, she returned at UFC 275 to run it back with “Magnum” in a contest that served as a title eliminator at 115 pounds. After Jędrzejczyk missed out on the opportunity to exact revenge on Zhang and book a place opposite Carla Esparza courtesy of a spinning backfist KO, she announced her retirement.

For the final time in her fighting career, @JoannaMMA has left the building 🥹 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/3mnOXxTiy1 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Having left her gloves on the Octagon floor, Jędrzejczyk put an end to a career that saw her record a record five defenses of the strawweight gold and feature in the most championship bouts in the division’s history.

But despite her immense success in the sport, it wasn’t all positive for Jędrzejczyk.

Jędrzejczyk Recalls Tough ‘Losses’

During a recent interview with BT Sport’s Adam Catterall, Jędrzejczyk looked back on her career five months on from her decision to retire.

While she’ll be remembered for the eight-fight win streak and championship reign she enjoyed inside the Octagon, the Pole did suffer some notable tough setbacks, including against Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, and Zhang.

Despite that, though, she revealed that the lowest moment of her fighting career actually came as a result of the sport, rather than as part of it.

“The lowest point? I think like, losing people who I really trusted, who I thought were there for me, but they were not. They were making business only,” Jędrzejczyk said. “But it’s a good thing. I lost that time, I paid the ultimate price for someone’s mistakes, but I won my life for the second time. It was a sad moment, but in the reverse, the best moment of my life because I was reborn once again.

“Most of my good people and friends, I lost when I was very successful because they couldn’t understand what it means to become a UFC fighter or UFC champion, what it means to follow your dreams and make it happen,” Jędrzejczyk added.

Like most, Jędrzejczyk experienced the highs and lows of the mixed martial arts game. While she’ll no longer be present inside the cage, her legacy will no doubt be fondly remembered by fans and fighters alike as she chases new ventures.

Image Credit: Al Powers/ESPN

What’s your fondest memory of Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s illustrious MMA career?

