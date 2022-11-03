Joe Rogan Saves Leon Edwards Hater From Potential Doom

Not everyone is a fan of UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards after his incredible win at UFC 278.

Edwards earned the welterweight title over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 with a head kick knockout in the fight’s final minute. The win was the result of numerous fight cancelations, bad luck, and other unfortunate circumstances amidst his ongoing win streak.

Edwards is enjoying the fruits of his labor since the big title win. He received a hero’s welcome in the UK following the knockout and continues to be positively received by MMA fans.

Despite his recent run of success, Edwards is the latest UFC fighter to be the victim of unnecessary hate and trolls while on the top of his game.

Joe Rogan Advised Heckler To Back Off UFC Champ Leon Edwards

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan spoke about how he stopped a heckler from engaging with Edwards.

Someone was talking shit to Leon Edwards, and Joe Rogan saved thempic.twitter.com/3KWFu490M7 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 3, 2022

“Some guy was talking shit to Leon Edwards, and I said to this guy ‘you’re making a critical mistake’,” Rogan said. “First off, you’re out of line, and you’re being a shithead to him for no fucking reason. And secondly, you picked the wrong dude, that’s one of the best fighters on planet Earth.”

Rogan didn’t explain where exactly the encounter took place.

Edwards could’ve made the heckler pay for mouthing off, but luckily the incident didn’t escalate. The troll would’ve ended up in a similar predicament as recent trash talkers of UFC middleweight Chris Curtis and UFC welterweight Kevin Holland.

As Edwards prepares for a likely trilogy against Usman, he’ll continue to deal with detractors. Though, his doubters may be wise to keep trash-talking and trolling remote as opposed to in person.

