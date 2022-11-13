Jon Jones Shares Possible Reason For Dominick Reyes’ Skid

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones might know what’s wrong with his former foe Dominick Reyes following his recent skid.

Jones hasn’t fought since he and Reyes came to blows at UFC 247. He vacated the light heavyweight title shortly afterward and has been working towards a debut at heavyweight ever since.

During Jones’ time away from the Octagon, he’s continued to keep a close eye on the state of things in the UFC. Some of his former rivals, including Reyes and Alexander Gustafsson, have struggled over their most recent performances.

Jones feels that Reyes’ struggles, in particular, might have something to do with something within. Reyes has lost four in a row, including most recently against Ryan Spann at UFC 281.

If Reyes wants to get back on track, Jones feels it’s time he came to terms with his loss in their UFC 247 clash.

Jon Jones Feels Dominick Reyes Is Consumed By UFC 247 Loss

In a recent tweet, Jones replied to a fan who felt he stole Reyes’ confidence by defeating him at UFC 247.

I didn’t take his confidence, in his mind he beat me. Maybe that’s his problem. https://t.co/wofHtza2zv — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

“I didn’t take his confidence, in his mind he beat me,” Jones replied. “Maybe that’s his problem.”

Jones outlasted Reyes via a unanimous decision at UFC 247. The fight, in many fans’ and pundits’ eyes, deserved to go in Reyes’ favor on the judges’ scorecards.

Jones then opined whether or not he feels bad seeing Reyes’ struggles.

I don’t know if feel bad are the words, I would say more like concerned for his health. https://t.co/cnV4GaAo0j — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

“I don’t know if feel bad are the words, I would say more like concerned for his health,” Jones tweeted.

Jones then used one of Reyes’ recent jabs against him.

'Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game' — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

That was his message to me in one of his last interviews, now that’s my message back to him. https://t.co/U7xvnayY7C — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

“‘Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game’,” Jones said. “That was his message to me in one of his last interviews, now that’s my message back to him.”

Tensions haven’t lessened between Jones and Reyes since their five-round war. They’ve gone back and forth in various interviews and social media posts after talks of a rematch went cold.

Reyes’ UFC future is cloudy following his loss to Spann at UFC 281. UFC President Dana White said he’ll leave it up to Reyes with what he wants to do next in his career.

Jones feels Reyes’ struggles might be more psychological than physical and letting go of past transgressions might be the key to turning things around.

