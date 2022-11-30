Jorge Masvidal Describes “Gimmick” Gilbert Burns Is Doing

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal believes he knows why his name has been on the lips of fellow contender Gilbert Burns recently.

For a period of time, it appeared that a showdown between former title challengers Masvidal and Burns was inevitable. After “Durinho” called for the pairing to come together following his defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, “Gamebred” responded in kind, even respectfully dismissing the Brazilian’s offer for a no-takedown stipulation.

Now, however, Burns is slated to meet perennial contender Neil Magny at UFC 283, set for Rio de Janeiro next January. According to the Brazilian, the matchup came about after Masvidal rejected three different dates. That puts his ‘BMF’ status in dispute, according to the #5-ranked welterweight.

Just letting everyone know that @ufc offered me @GamebredFighter 3x First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec 10 he said he was going to 🇧🇷 to fight me and now he just said no again! 🤷🏾‍♂️ so I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad 🤦🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 14, 2022

Earlier this month, Masvidal responded to Burns’ claims, labeling him a “little b*tch” and insisting he never agreed to any date.

Now, the Miami native has reiterated that statement, whilst also sharing a theory as to why he’s become the subject of Burns’ posts and interviews.

Masvidal Won’t Entertain “Idiot” Burns Anymore

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Masvidal noted that the only months he confirmed his availability for to the UFC was March or April 2023, with the idea being to secure a place on the card headlined by Leon Edwards‘ first title defense.

After further clarifying why the Burns matchup fell apart, “Gamebred’ asserted that he won’t be entertaining the Brazilian’s remarks anymore, having concluded that they’re being posted as a means to boost his follower count.

“This fight, from my end, was offered but never official. I always shut it down because I couldn’t fight… This guy loses his sh*t like I promised him a dance,” Masvidal said. “The only dance I promised was March or April, whenever it is that Leon fights… I put out the word out there… Gilbert says, ‘Nah, I don’t wanna fight, I wanna fight in Brazil.’

“Keep my name out your mouth, bro. Every time he mentions my name, he gets a couple more thousand followers. That’s the gimmick he’s doing. If he wants to fight, we’ll fight in March, we’ll fight in April, we’ll fight in London; that’s it,” Masvidal added. “I don’t really entertain these idiots, man. They can all go f*ck themselves. I’m here for me.”

For now, Burns’ focus on Masvidal is likely to take a backseat while he adjusts his sights to the task at hand early next year, when he looks to return to winning ways at the expense of the UFC’s all-time leader for welterweight wins, Magny.

With Masvidal noting that he’d still like to share the Octagon with Burns, both as payback for the Brazilian’s talk and as a way for him to climb back towards the 170-pound gold, perhaps attention will turn back to their matchup should “Durinho” have his hand raised at UFC 283.

What have you made of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal’s recent back and forth?

