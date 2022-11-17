Jorge Masvidal Slams Gilbert Burns, Gives Update On Octagon Return

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has issued a heated response to Gilbert Burns’ recent tweet and claims.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since a loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272. Since then, he’s dealt with a fair share of legal issues away from the Octagon and has focused on his Gamebred FC and iKON FC promotions.

Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a Miami-area restaurant earlier this year and faces an aggravated battery charge. If convicted, he could potentially serve up to 15 years in prison and receive a monetary penalty.

Masvidal’s trial has been pushed to February after a joint continuance was enacted on Thursday. He was supposed to return to the courtroom this month.

Masvidal and Burns expressed interest earlier this year in facing each other, with both fighters coming off of recent losses. Burns lost to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 via a unanimous decision.

Burns recently accused Masvidal of turning down multiple fight dates. He also mocked Masvidal’s BMF title and accused him of running away from the potential matchup.

Jorge Masvidal Responds To Gilbert Burns’ Latest Accusations Of Dodging

In a recent Instagram story, Masvidal hit back at Burns’ tweet accusing him of ducking a fight.

Masvidal says he’ll fight Burns on the card that Leon Edwards defends his belt. pic.twitter.com/3KLIeJrpmO — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 17, 2022

“So I gotta address this little bitch that I wouldn’t usually have time for, but I have time for you now, Gilbert,” Masvidal said. “Hunter, if you’re hearing this, can you tell this little bitch I never agreed to November, December, or January? I’ve had court cases, I’ve had a bunch of different things where I haven’t been able to decide when I want to fight.

“Now I’ve gotten some much better news on today, so guess what? If you want to get your ass whooped when Leon Edwards defends that belt in England, I will beat the living shit out of Gilbert.

“If not, shut the fuck up, because you are a pussy and you aren’t gonna do nothing. When you see me in the street, or when you see me in the cage, we both know it. You’ll ask for a fucking picture when you see me in real life and say it’s all for the pay-per-view, so shut the fuck up.”

Masvidal has also been a discussed topic by UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, who earned the belt over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He’s hinted that Masvidal can get the next title shot if he fights a top contender in the meantime, potentially cutting Usman in line.

Burns is also vying for another welterweight title shot after a loss to Usman at UFC 258. He went on to defeat Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 before the loss to Chimaev.

A matchup with Masvidal/Burns appears to be gaining steam, although a timeframe is uncertain amidst Masvidal’s legal troubles. Once that is resolved, Masvidal can focus on Burns and other fights with top welterweights.

