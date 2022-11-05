Julianna Peña Again Claps Back At Daniel Cormier: “You’ve Had 10 Titles Fights, Bro”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña is again responding to Daniel Cormier saying she does not deserve a trilogy fight with current champion Amanda Nunes.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who followed Julianna Peña’s road to championship glory that she has begun campaigning for a trilogy fight with Nunes. After all, a large factor in her landing the initial bout between the two at UFC 269 was her media blitz trash-talking Nunes and telling the world what she would do to Nunes if the two ever fought.

And wouldn’t you know it, “The Venezuelan Vixen” actually managed to back up her big talk by not only defeating Nunes but finishing her in only the second round.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for Peña, the story doesn’t end there. The two would face one another again at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas. This time, the outcome was quite different, with Nunes securing a dominant decision victory to reclaim her throne at the top of the bantamweight division.

And even more unfortunately for Peña, this time, the story may very well end there, especially if the opinions of those like Daniel Cormier are followed. Cormier believes that a trilogy fight between Peña and Nunes is unwarranted.

On his DC & RC program with co-host Ryan Clark, Cormier argued that not everyone receives an immediate rematch after losing the title. He also pointed that even the great José Aldo did not receive an immediate rematch after dropping the featherweight title to Conor McGregor back in 2015, and that was after Aldo had completed nearly 10 title defenses.

Julianna Peña Responds To Daniel Cormier Again

Julianna Peña had already responded to Cormier’s trilogy dismissal by counterarguing that Cormier received a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic, even though Miocic had knocked him out in their rematch.

Now, the former champion is back again to address Cormier’s opinion, this time responding to Cormier’s biggest reason that she does not deserve a title shot: because he believes her résumé is not strong enough to call for it.

“You’re saying that my work doesn’t warrant it? I’m the first ever woman to win The Ultimate Fighter, I’ve torn four out of five ligaments in my knee and came back from that — actually both knees — I gave birth and had a baby and came back from that,” Peña said Friday while working as a desk analyst for ESPN. “I have been clawing and scratching my way to the top and been in this division since 2013 when they first allowed women to join the UFC, and I did everything that I said I was going to do leading up to that fight.

“DC, you’ve had 10 title fights, bro. Like, why are you hating on me for wanting to get a trilogy fight? 10! I think that’s the most title fights in UFC history. Like, come on, dude. Like, don’t block me out, dude.”

Daniel Cormier has competed in three title fights where he did not enter as the champion. He challenged Jon Jones in 2015 then Stipe Miocic in 2018 and 2020. However, Peña’s overall count is spot on, with Cormier competing in a total of 10 title fights in his UFC career, including when he entered as the champion.

As for Peña, her title-fight tally is currently stuck on two, and she could not be more eager to change that. It’s fair to assume that Peña is just getting warmed up on her attempts to secure the trilogy while both her and Nunes remain unbooked.

Would YOU book a trilogy bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña if you were the UFC?

