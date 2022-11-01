Julianna Peña Takes On New UFC Role After Title Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña will make her return to the UFC in the form of an analyst role at UFC Vegas 64 on Saturday.

News of Peña’s UFC broadcasting debut was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Peña has worked as an analyst for Combate Americas’ English language DAZN broadcasts. She’s held the analyst gig while fighting in the UFC simultaneously.

Peña will work alongside UFC desk analysts Din Thomas and Alan Jouban, and anchor Karyn Bryant, providing thoughts on the fights in between matchups. UFC Vegas 64 is headlined by a strawweight fight between contenders Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

Peña last fought in a rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277, losing via a unanimous decision. She lost the bantamweight belt after pulling off the shocking upset over Nunes at UFC 269 last December.

Peña got to show off her in-depth thoughts on MMA while coaching The Ultimate Fighter 30 alongside Nunes. Two of the fighters on her team, Juliana Miller and Mohammed Usman, earned the season’s flyweight and heavyweight titles.

A timeframe for Peña’s fighting return is uncertain, although she’s been vocal in her desire to face Nunes in a trilogy. She could also face another top bantamweight in a No. 1 contender fight.

In the meantime, Peña is taking a big leap in her potential post-fighting career aspirations at the ESPN broadcast desk this weekend.

