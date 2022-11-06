Julianna Peña: Unlike Amanda Nunes, I Won’t Make Excuses For Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña refuses to make an excuse for why she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Peña made her UFC broadcasting debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 64 as a desk analyst. She’s been relatively quiet and away from the public eye since a loss to Nunes at UFC 277.

After pulling off one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history at UFC 269, Peña couldn’t replicate the same magic in the rematch. While the fight was competitive, Nunes was able to return to form and outwork Peña from start to finish.

Peña has been focused on getting the Nunes trilogy since days after her loss at UFC 277. While disappointed with the result, she accepted the defeat and is moving forward.

Julianna Peña On Amanda Nunes Loss: “There Are No Excuses”

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Peña pointed to a difference between how she and Nunes handle defeat.

“Amanda was able to dig deep,” credits Peña. “Something I find really interesting is that, after she lost to me, there were so many excuses as to why she lost. For me, there are no excuses. I could come up with excuses, but I’m not here to do that. Let’s settle this fair and square in a trilogy.”

Nunes pointed to a lack of internal fire and motivation as to why she lost to Peña. She hinted that the UFC 269 loss was good for her and allowed her to reclaim the championship spirit that’s made her a UFC legend.

Nunes made a slew of changes after losing to Peña, including her exit from American Top Team in Florida. She also alleged that PFL star Kayla Harrison’s presence in the gym led her to start her own team and depart from ATT.

Nunes hasn’t been booked for her return yet and a trilogy with Peña remains on the table. A super fight against two-time adversary Valentina Shevchenko is also possible for her next fight.

The bad blood between Nunes and Peña appeared to subside after their rematch. If a trilogy takes place, fans can expect the intensity to ramp up again.

