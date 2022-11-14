Kamaru Usman Reacts To Israel Adesanya’s Title Loss At UFC 281

Kamaru Usman reacts to his friend Israel Adesanya‘s loss at UFC 281.

UFC 281 was a hugely successful card that saw two UFC belts change hands. The main event saw Israel Adesanya lose for the first time in his middleweight MMA career to a man that had beaten him twice in kickboxing, Alex Pereira.

Many were shocked by the nature of the win by Pereira. Although his past success against Adesanya was well-documented leading up to the fight, he found himself behind on the scorecards coming into the last round.

Pereira’s comeback knockout in the fifth round sent the MMA world into craziness and as the middleweight belt was being wrapped around his belt, Adesanya stood and clapped. He was very calm in defeat and promised to be back for more.

Many people in the MMA community took to Twitter to show their support for Adesanya, including someone who has walked in his same shoes.

(via Zuffa LLC)

Kamaru Usman Reacted To Adesanya’s Loss At UFC 281

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman can relate to Adesanya. He, too, lost his title this year in a fifth-round TKO. He was kicked in the head by Leon Edwards in the final minute of their fight and has to get right back on the horse and requested an immediate rematch.

There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough. This makes success so much sweeter. Champions never stay down. We always find a way to the top.



What an amazing weekend with even more amazing people and energies🫶🏿🫶🏿 #blessed #ufc281 pic.twitter.com/TRuee6xTFv — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 14, 2022

“There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough,” he wrote. “This makes success so much sweeter. Champions never stay down. We always find a way to the top. What an amazing weekend with even more amazing people and energies.”

Usman and Adesanya have been friendly as dual champions. Usman even refused to make a move up to middleweight in the past because he did not want to face his friend.

Now, they are both without belts but do not plan on being this way for long. Usman may get his rematch in England next year against Edwards and Adesanya could be seeing his old foe for a fourth time next year as well.

Do you think Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya will both regain their belts?