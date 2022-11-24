Kayla Harrison Shares What Will Be Different About Next Free Agency

Kayla Harrison is nearing the end of her current PFL deal, but this round of free agency is going to be a bit different.

While Harrison has undoubtedly become the face of the PFL in her time since joining the promotion, there was a brief moment in time where it seemed like she might end up leaving the PFL and signing with the likes of Bellator or the UFC. Ultimately, she would re-sign with the PFL, with the understanding that they executed their right to match offers from competitors.

via Instagram @judokayla

Kayla Harrison Leaving The PFL?

Kayla Harrison is set to return to the Smart Cage for a third fight with Larissa Pacheco to headline PFL 10, the promotion’s first foray into the world of pay-per-view. This bout serves as the final of the lightweight seasonal tournament, which Harrison has already won twice, with one of those times being by beating Pacheco, but it also serves as the final tournament that the Olympic Judoka will be competing in.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Harrison explained that one of the reasons she plans for this to be her last tournament is actually because she only has two fights remaining on her PFL contract following Friday’s bout with Pacheco.

Moreover, while she did not commit to the idea that she was planning to leave the PFL, she explained that this time around, when her contract ends there will be no period in which the PFL can match other offers, and she will immediately be free to walk away.

“I have two more fights on my contract with the PFL. After Friday, I’ll have two more fights,” Harrison said. “I think it ends sometime in 2023, and it ends immediately. There’s no matching, there’s no restriction, there’s no 30-days, nothing.”

Whether or not Kayla Harrison decides to sign with the PFL again remains to be seen. That said, considering the outside interest she garnered last time around, combined with the fact that she no longer has interest in the PFL’s biggest draw, the $1 million tournament, it seems like the chances are good that she could be moving on next year.

Do you think Kayla Harrison will leave the PFL this time around the free agency block?