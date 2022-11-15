Kayla Harrison Names Her Top 5 Female MMA Fighters Of All-Time

Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has given us her Top-5 all-time female MMA fighters ahead of her return at the PFL Championships.

Harrison will face Larissa Pacheco for the third time in their careers at the 2022 PFL Championships on November 25th. This will conclude Harrison’s final season with the PFL with two fights left on her contract.

Harrison is one of many female MMA stars who have blossomed in recent years. After women in MMA weren’t seen as mainstream, it’s seen as a captivating product, with some women’s title fights headlining UFC cards.

Harrison, never afraid to speak her mind, has given MMA News her Top 5 female MMA fighters of all time.

Kayla Harrison Names Her Top 5 All-Time Female MMA Fighters

You can check out Harrison’s Top 5 list below as she shared with MMA News.

Amanda Nunes Cris Cyborg Ronda Rousey Joanna Jędrzejczyk Rose Namajunas/Holly Holm

Harrison admitted that the No. 5 spot was the hardest to pick, although it would be a toss-up between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Harrison recently called Amanda Nunes a tougher matchup than Cris Cyborg. She trained with Nunes for the majority of her career at American Top Team before Nunes left the gym earlier this year.

An arguably stunning omission from Harrison’s list is UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko. Except for two losses to Nunes and a split decision win over Taila Santos, she’s cruised during her reign as one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

Harrison has paved the way for women like her to find massive success in MMA and feels the best is yet to come for some up-and-coming female MMA prospects.

What do you think of our interview with Kayla Harrison?