Kayla Harrison Makes An Announcement About PFL Career

Kayla Harrison is ready to move on from the PFL season format.

Kayle Harrison is one of the biggest stars in the Professional Fighters League. She has seamlessly made her transition from Olympic judoka to MMA superstar. Now she is looking to slow her career down a bit and spend more time with her family.

For the past four years, Harrison has been involved in the PFL season of competition. The season is unlike any other in MMA. Fighters compete all year long to work their way to the finals and ultimately can win the grand prize of one million dollars. Harrison won the title in 2019, and 2021 (2020 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic). She is in the final again this year and is now saying that it will be her last.

“Yeah, this will be my last season,” Harrison said. “I’m 32. When I tell you that it is a mental and physical grind to get to this title, it certainly is. I can’t even imagine trying to make 145 pounds four times in six months,” she said via MMA Fighting. “I think that is, for me, impossible. I’m hypoglycemic. It would be a health risk, and I wouldn’t be performing at my best if I did that to my body. I know it’s time for me to be patient and get the big fights, there’s a chance [this is my last fight at 155 pounds].

Kayla Harrison (Image Credit: PFL MMA)

Kayla Harrison Will Be more Selective With Fights Going Forward

Harrison has been making some big callouts of late. She has mentioned wanting to participate in some cross-promotional bouts with the likes of Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. Although Nunes seems out of the question due to her UFC contract, Cyborg could be on the table.

“I have everything I want,” Harrison said. “I want for nothing. Everything I have is enough. I’m grateful and blessed beyond measure. Financially abundant. Three titles, let’s not get greedy, I’m happy with that. I’m ready to be patient and wait for the fights that are really going to catapult my legacy.”

PFL is moving forward with a pay-per-view ‘Super Fight Division‘ in which Harrison is signed. This will allow her to fight less often and make more money. The fighters featured in this division will split revenue sharing with PFL.

