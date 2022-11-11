Kayla Harrison Picks Tougher Matchup Between Amanda Nunes & Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison remains interested in Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg fights, but one stands out as the tougher test.

Harrison will compete for her third career PFL lightweight title on November 25th. She’ll face a two-time foe, Larissa Pacheco, in the headliner of the PFL Championships card in New York City.

This will be the last PFL regular season bout for Harrison, who has hinted that she’s done competing in the season format. She sees individual bouts in the PFL’s upcoming pay-per-view division being the next challenger for her.

Harrison has been linked to super fights with her former teammate, Amanda Nunes, and Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg. Both fights may come to fruition over the next year, depending on how things play out.

To claim her desired title of being the female GOAT of MMA, Harrison wants to defeat Nunes and Cyborg before she calls it quits. While she recognizes their greatness, she feels one presents a more intriguing challenge.

Kayla Harrison Cites Tougher Test Between Amanda Nunes & Cris Cyborg

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Harrison answered whether a Nunes or Cyborg fight would be a tougher task.

“Probably Amanda, I think she’s just more well-rounded,” Harrison said.

Harrison and Nunes trained together at American Top Team-Florida before Nunes opted to leave the gym and create her own team. She cited Harrison as a reason for wanting to leave her longtime home at ATT.

Nunes is still under contract with the UFC, where Harrison almost landed in free agency. She also garnered the interest of Bellator for a Cyborg fight before PFL matched the offer.

A Harrison vs. Cyborg fight would almost certainly have heat behind it after their back-and-forths in the media, though a fight with her former teammate would add an intriguing backstory to the buildup.

