Kayla Harrison Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Post-PFL Championships Message

Kayla Harrison appreciated Cris Cyborg‘s kind words following her stunning loss to Larissa Pacheco at the 2022 PFL Championships.

Harrison suffered the first loss of her professional MMA career to Pacheco via a unanimous decision. It is one of the biggest upsets in MMA history after she won her first 15 fights with little opposition.

As Harrison’s final PFL season comes to a close, as she’s hinted that she won’t return to the season format, she’s turning her attention towards big fights. That includes a fight with Cyborg, Bellator‘s Women’s Featherweight Champion, for a cross-promotional fight.

Harrison and Cyborg have had a heat-filled relationship for months, resulting in multiple social media blocks and hostile rhetoric. After the most humiliating moment of Harrison’s MMA career, Cyborg took the high road and promised that she would come back from it stronger.

Kayla Harrison Credits “Classy” Cris Cyborg For Post-Fight Post

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg (Image Credits: MMA Junkie & Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Harrison replied to Cyborg’s social media post.

“Classy,” Harrison responded. “I don’t think that Cyborg’s not classy. I think she’s a champion…in life. Again, I have nothing but respect for her and anytime I say these things that I want to fight them, it’s because I think they’re the best.”

A Harrison vs. Cyborg matchup could headline the PFL’s to-be-launched pay-per-view division in 2023. Both sides have expressed a profound interest in making the fight happen.

Cyborg is days away from her professional boxing return after winning her debut. She also intends to return to Bellator to defend her title.

While Cyborg and Harrison could be adversaries soon, there seems to be some fanning of the flames that have marked their complicated relationship.

