Kayla Harrison Shares One Complaint About PFL’s First PPV

Kayla Harrison is set to make history as part of the first PFL PPV event tonight, but she has an issue with the buildup to the event.

Since ending her judo career and coming to MMA, the hype behind Kayla Harrison has been high. She is an Olympic gold medalist and has proven that she can make the transition over to MMA seamlessly. All she has done is win since joining the Professional Fighters League and is by far one of the most recognizable fighters on the roster.

Kayla Harrison Wants Her First PPV Event To Be Successful

Now the PFL is trying something new and holding their end-of-the-season event on a pay-per-view card with Harrison featured in the main event. This is a huge jump from where the PFL began and now with big things coming, this PPV event will be the jumping-off point. Harrison knows this but still is upset about the way it has been promoted.

“Cyborg keeps saying, ‘let’s see if she can sell a pay-per-view, let’s see if she can sell a pay-per-view.’ So like, from a personal standpoint, it’s a little frustrating to me that they make the first pay-per-view fight, a fight that I’ve already had twice,” she said on The MMA Hour. “And they only give it like a month to sell, right? I just was kind of like, I mean, I get paid the same. So, it’s no skin off my back.”

Photo via Instagram @judokayla

Harrison spoke specifically about wanting to prove her enemies wrong by selling a huge PPV event. She mentioned Cris Cyborg by name and their feud has been growing since Harrison came to MMA. The PFL organization is still young in the world of MMA promotions and the season seems to be ever-evolving at this point.

“I would have liked to have helped promote it better I would have liked to have helped grow. You know, I think you say it at the beginning of the year, like, hey, the season starts now on ESPN at the end of the year, we’re going to pay per view you’re going to get to watch people’s lives change,” she said. “You know, I just it’s my opinion.”

Harrison has done well during her time with PFL but has had many complaints aside from this PPV issue. She has been asking for tougher competition and wants co-promotional fights with the likes of Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

The PFL Finals will take place tonight, November 25, live from the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City. The PPV can be purchased on ESPN+.

Will you be tuning in to watch Harrison compete in this PPV event?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.