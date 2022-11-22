Kennedy Nzechukwu’s Mother Passes Away Days After UFC Main Event Victory

Shortly after the biggest win of his UFC career, UFC light heavyweight Kennedy Nzechukwu found out that his mother passed away.

Nzechukwu defeated Ion Cuțelaba in the UFC Vegas 65 main event via TKO last Saturday. He and Cuțelaba got a main event opportunity after Derrick Lewis withdrew at the last minute due to a stomach illness.

Nzechukwu made the most of his opportunity inside the Octagon with a ‘Performance of the Night’-winning finish against the veteran Cuțelaba. He’s won back-to-back fights after two-straight losses over the past year.

Nzechukwu’s mother suffered from ALS, otherwise known as ‘Lou Gehrig’s Disease’, as he revealed earlier this year. He provided care for his mother while she underwent treatment, simultaneously with his fighting career, as teammate Ryan Spann revealed on The MMA Hour earlier this week.

Kennedy Nzechukwu’s Mother’s Battle With ALS Comes To Heartbreaking End

Nzechukwu hasn’t spoken publically about his mother’s passing.

The ability of Nzechukwu to compete while taking care of his ailing mother is impressive in itself. A former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout, he could potentially earn a spot in the rankings after this latest win.

All of us at MMANews send our heartfelt regards to Nzechukwu, along with his family and inner circle during this time.