Kevin Holland Makes A “Comedy Night” Pitch To The UFC Brass

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has a unique pitch for the UFC ahead of this weekend’s main event against Stephen Thompson.

Kevin Holland is looking to take his talents outside the cage. Over the past two years or so, Holland has been rising up the rankings and has proven himself to be one of the most active fighters in the organization. Recently, it seemed that all that activity is paying off because Holland “retired” from the sport, citing the fact that he got “paid.”

His retirement didn’t last all that long, and he had a fight lined up less than a month later. He will be facing Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Orlando this weekend.

Kevin Holland Wants To Headline A Different Type Of UFC Event

Holland has become increasingly known for his life outside of fighting. He has been stopping bad guys in their tracks and is acting as a sort of vigilante. But after recently announcing that he’s decided to give that up, he now wants to take his skills to the stage and be a part of the UFC Fight Pass comedy night.

UFC Fight Pass held a comedy special that featured some of the UFC’s biggest stars including Frankie Edgar, Sara McMann, and Andre Fili. Now, Holland wants to be a part of the action and bring some friends along with him.

“Say, UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard I know I’m bugging but I wanna be in the UFC comedy night,” he wrote on Twitter. “Add my guy Jahmal Hill and Derrick Lewis. We’ll take the February show Black History Month. Bring in Kevin Hart and Mike Epps. Snoop Dogg can be the host. Aljamain Sterling, Francis Ngannou, and Din Thomas can be judges.”

Would you want to watch Kevin Holland in a standup special on UFC Fight Pass?