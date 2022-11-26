Khabib Nurmagomedov Refused To Answer This Question During Q&A

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is usually an open book, but there was still one somewhat unexpected question that he refused to answer.

When he retired as the lightweight champion, Khabib was upfront and honest about the emotional reasons for his retirement. Despite how hard it may have been for him to admit, he was open about wanting to retire on his mother’s wishes after the tragic passing of his father and coach, Abdulmanap.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Refuses To Answer One Question

With how open Khabib Nurmagomedov has been during some of these more sensitive moments, one might think that there is no question he is unwilling to answer, but that is not quite the truth. In fact, there was a moment during a recent Q&A for Class A Events in Canada, where he outright refused to answer a question.

Here, the former champ was hit with some rapid-fire questions with a lighthearted intent. While he was more than willing to answer controversial questions like picking burgers over pizza, Khabib was met with one question that he did not want to give an answer to.

“Coaching or fighting?” the interviewer asked, creating a smile on the face of Khabib, who paused for several seconds.

“Next one,” Khabib chuckled after taking a nervous drink of water.

Out of all the questions that Khabib Nurmagomedov could have been hesitant to answer, it is somewhat hilarious that this one gave him pause. This likely speaks to the love and respect to the fighters he has been coaching, with the lightweight champions in both the UFC and Bellator being products of his leadership.

Either way, it is not often that the typically stoic Khabib is left looking flustered and uncomfortable. This was quite the entertaining sight to see.

What do you think the real answer to the question would have been?

