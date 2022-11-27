Archives: Khabib Shares Graphic Image of Friend’s Alleged ‘Torture’ (2017)

On this day five years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a graphic image about a childhood friend’s alleged torture.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had good relationships with people in power in recent years. Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov are two prominent examples of this. However, that wasn’t always the case on the lower levels of authority, as evident in the following emotional article.

UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov claims that his childhood friend was ‘tortured’ in Dagestan recently, uploading a graphic picture which shows the effects of his injuries

*WARNING: The image contained in this article is very graphic.

According to a report by BloodyElbow:

“On November 24, Akim Kuliyev arrived at a hospital in a small village in Dagestan with a police escort and several injuries that looked to be torture wounds. The 32-year-old was one of five suspects believed to have set fire to a local government building in September. However, while the government denies any wrongdoing, Kuliyev’s relatives, as well as his longtime friend and UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, believe he was tortured by Dagestani police in an attempt to extract a confession.”

Nurmagomedov’s friend was allegedly arrested in connection with an arson attack and severely beaten by authorities.

According to the victim’s wife, police officers ‘planted drugs on him and staged a search on his home to frame him’:

‘Some of them, right in front of my eyes, put drugs into my husband’s pocket. And then they called their witnesses, turned on the camera, recorded me, my husband, and our children, as if it was all scripted, and began to conduct the second search’, Elada said (h/t OC-Media).

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to defend his friend, who allegedly suffered the injuries as a result of a 20-day period in detention:

“The person you see in the photo is my friend Akim Kuliyev, whom I know since my childhood, first of all, as a very brave man. Those who had tortured and abused him got convinced of it, I’m sure… During another act of torture, he cut his stomach open, stating that he would not sign to what he hadn’t done.”