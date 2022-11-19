Khamzat Chimaev Dismisses Francis Ngannou’s Fighter Pay Complaints

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t buying what UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is selling regarding his take on UFC fighter pay.

Chimaev last fought against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 earlier this year. He’s allegedly in the works to face Colby Covington for his next UFC fight sometime next year.

Chimaev has risen to become one of the biggest stars in the UFC today. He’s on the verge of a potential welterweight title shot and has big plans for 2023 and beyond.

Like Chimaev, Ngannou is a big name in the UFC, although he’s been unhappy with his treatment by the UFC brass. He’s been critical of UFC fighter pay and is in an ongoing contract dispute with the promotion.

Despite Ngannou’s claims, Chimaev feels Ngannou can solve this problem by remaining active in the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev Defends UFC Against Francis Ngannou’s Fighter Pay Claims

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev scoffed at those like Ngannou criticizing fighter pay.

“A lot of guys talk about how the UFC doesn’t give us a lot of money and other things,” Chimaev said. “They don’t go back and remember where they were 20 years ago. I was almost homeless, a lot of guys. The big guy, Ngannou, talks about how they don’t give him enough money…you have to appreciate everything that’s happened with you. Just fight, fight, and the money will come.”

Chimaev also claimed that his UFC 279 paycheck, despite missing weight and getting moved from the main event slot, was the biggest night financially of his career. This came after his UFC 273 ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev isn’t the only UFC fighter who feels fighter pay isn’t an issue. His recent opponent, Holland, holds similar views to those who criticized how fighters are compensated.

Ngannou hasn’t fought since a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He could face Jon Jones next, although the UFC is still working with him on a deal.

Chimaev doesn’t have anything personal against Ngannou but feels his frustration with fighter pay is misplaced.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.