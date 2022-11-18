Khamzat Chimaev Names Three High-Stakes Options For Next Fight

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is eager to get back in the Octagon and has a slew of potential fights on his mind for his return.

Chimaev hasn’t fought since a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 earlier this year. He’s training for his return in Stockholm, Sweden as the UFC ponders their next move with him.

Chimaev has fought at welterweight and middleweight during his time in the UFC. He’s on the verge of a potential welterweight title shot after wins over Gilbert Burns and Holland.

Chimaev also envisions competing for a title at middleweight as well. He’s called for a future fight with Israel Adesanya, but those plans are delayed after Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Chimaev is ready to take on all challengers, including fighters at three separate weight classes if the options become available.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants A Full Plate For Next UFC Fights

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev teased three high-stakes fights he has on his radar.

“I want to fight Pereira in his Brazil, his home…” Chimaev said of Pereira. “I like competition, go to someone’s home and take his belt… and then directly after if Colby wants to fight, I’ll fight him in March as well.”

UFC President Dana White recently admitted that the promotion is looking at booking Chimaev vs. Colby Covington next year. He also shut down the idea of Chimaev moving up for an immediate middleweight title shot.

Chimaev then made an eye-opening admission that he could be waiting in the wings to step up for the UFC 282 light heavyweight title headliner between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.

“If someone gets injured [with Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira], I’ll be ready for them as well.”

Chimaev missed weight ahead of UFC 279, prompting the UFC to move him out of a previous main event slot against Nate Diaz. White will give Chimaev one more shot at welterweight to see if he can make weight.

Chimaev’s interest in a fight with Covington has been expressed for a while. Covington hasn’t fought since a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

A move to light heavyweight on short notice would be particularly surprising for Chimaev, as he hasn’t fought at 205lbs at any point in his MMA career.

Chimaev has pulled off the unthinkable during his UFC career, including two fights in 10 days. Fans and pundits shouldn’t put it past him to follow through on any of his ideas.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.