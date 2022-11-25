Khamzat Chimaev Receives New Callout From Top-5 Middleweight

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is awaiting a return to the Octagon and has plenty of options for opponents, including a new name at 185lbs.

Chimaev hasn’t fought since a win over Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 co-main event. He was supposed to face Nate Diaz in the headliner before a botched weight miss forced the UFC to shake up three fights on the main card.

Chimaev will likely return to welterweight for his next fight against Colby Covington, as the UFC is reportedly planning for next year. UFC President Dana White will give him one more chance to make 170lbs before a potential full-time move up a weight class.

Chimaev wants a shot against newly crowned UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira next, although it’s unlikely the UFC will make it happen. Though if Chimaev wants to fight another top middleweight contender, he has a new name willing to be his adversary.

Marvin Vettori Becomes Latest Fighter To Call Out Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent tweet, former title challenger Marvin Vettori offered to face Chimaev next.

I’d say you fight me first 🤪 https://t.co/Y9FMweEhVi — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 25, 2022

Vettori lost a unanimous decision against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris earlier this year. Before that, he defeated Paulo Costa last year after falling to Israel Adesanya for the belt.

Chimaev’s lone middleweight UFC fight came against Gerald Meerschaert in Sept. 2020. He defeated Meerschaert via a first-round knockout in just 17 seconds.

Chimaev envisions belts at multiple weight classes, and a fight against Vettori could make sense to move him one step closer to that goal. He and Vettori seldom shy away from a fight, making a potential booking feasible for their next Octagon appearances.

Who do you think Khamzat Chimaev should fight next?