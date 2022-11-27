Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Taps Out Neil Magny In Training

Neil Magny was asking to fight Khamzat Chimaev, and he got to taste what that would feel like.

When nobody else was calling to fight the UFC ‘s new boogeyman in 2020-21, Magny was one of the only people to speak up. He even had bouts looking to be scheduled with Chimaev right after the Chechen Wolf’s return following an incredibly terrible spat of COVID-19 that nearly cost him his career.

Khamzat Chimaev Taps Neil Magny

While they have since gone in different career directions for the time being, Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny got to cross paths in the training room recently when they both found themselves at Renzo Gracie’s New York facility. While it is unclear who had the idea to train together, video was posted to YouTube that shows the session.

Large parts of the video are unrelated or show others training together too, but there is a portion, just past the 4-minute mark of the video, in which Magny and Chimaev can be seen grappling together.

More than that, the Chechen was able to submit Magny with a mounted triangle, before they stand back up and start over again.

Of course, this grappling exchange was done in a light sparring environment and is nowhere near indictive of how a fight between Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev would go down. Not to mention the fact that in the training room, the occasional loss is to be expected, no matter how good you are, otherwise you would never get better.

Nevertheless, it is still a really cool sight to see two people training together and working to get better when they could have just as easily been in-cage rivals. It shows the level of respect that both Chimaev and Magny have for one another.

Do you think we will ever see Khamzat Chimaev vs Neil Magny in the UFC Octagon?