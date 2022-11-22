Larissa Pacheco Feels Kayla Harrison Has Been Negatively Impacted By Fame

PFL women’s lightweight Larissa Pacheco feels Kayla Harrison hasn’t changed for the better throughout their trilogy.

Pacheco will face Harrison in the 2022 PFL Championships main event on November 25th at Madison Square Garden. She’s aiming for her first PFL title and to end Harrison’s undefeated reign.

Pacheco is having the best run of her professional MMA career, with all three of her 2022 victories coming by first-round finish. She defeated Olena Kolesnyk with a first-round TKO to advance to the championships.

A lot has changed since Pacheco and Harrison first came face-to-face in 2019. Not only have the two of them improved in the cage, but Harrison’s name value has skyrocketed exponentially, leading her to an ESPY Award nomination.

Amidst newfound fame and fortune, Pacheco feels Harrison is letting it get to her head.

Larissa Pacheco Criticizes Kayla Harrison’s Character Ahead Of PFL Trilogy

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Pacheco discussed how Harrison has changed since their first fight.

“I think that’s just how she is,” Pacheco said. “She has this kind of arrogant posture and tries to be the MMA queen. Because she’s American and has all of these achievements. For me though, it doesn’t change anything though [with the fight].”

Pacheco has seen Harrison deal with the chaos of her free agency earlier this year and blossom into one of MMA’s biggest stars. Last year, Pacheco had a chance to face Harrison in a trilogy before being forced to withdraw from the playoffs.

Harrison and Pacheco have talked trash in various interviews, although Harrison has opined that Pacheco would beat Cris Cyborg in a fight. If their recent performances are any indication, Pacheco and Harrison have the chance to both make history in the final PFL fight of 2022.

