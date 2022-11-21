Laura Sanko Identifies Reason For Jon Jones’ LHW Decline

Laura Sanko takes a guess at why Jon Jones may have been declining at light heavyweight.

Jon Jones is one of the best fighters to have ever competed in the UFC. A multiple-time champion at 205 pounds, Jones is now looking to improve his legacy by moving up to heavyweight.

His time at light heavyweight was dominant. He never lost as a champion and although he was stripped of the belt during his reign, he consistently proved that he was a force to be reckoned with.

Towards the end of his run in the light heavyweight division, Jones began to look more beatable. Although he still did not lose, his last three bouts all ended in a decision, one a split decision. UFC commentator Laura Sanko gave her thoughts on this.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Laura Sanko Pinpoints Her Thoughts On Jon Jones’ Light Heavyweight Decline

Sanko is a staple at UFC events either calling the action on The Contender Series or doing interviews with fighters. She had a unique response on the Morning Kombat show when asked why she thought Jones had declined some of late.

“I think for him, it has always been about stuff this outside of the Octagon. I really do. I think that to some degree, you’re naturally going to have competitors that start to learn how to fight you better right over time, people are gonna get smarter about how they approach a Jon Jones fight,” she said.

“I think we saw Dominick Reyes at the peak really understanding how to get past that forcefield that he puts up. Thiago Santos is another. I think part of it is people figuring Jon out a little bit, but I really attribute most of it to just him not being fully dialed in.”

Jones’ heavyweight fight is yet to be determined, but it will most likely be for a title shot. Jones spent a long time preparing himself for the jump up in weight and is now ready to return to the cage.

Do you agree with Laura Sanko’s assessment of Jon Jones?

