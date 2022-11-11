Leon Edwards May Grant Jorge Masvidal Title Shot Before Kamaru Usman

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards is willing to let Jorge Masvidal fight him before Kamaru Usman, on one condition.

Edwards stunningly earned the title over Usman at UFC 278 earlier this year. With a minute left in the fight, he landed a head kick to hand Usman his first knockout loss.

As Edwards begins his title reign, talks of a trilogy with Usman have already begun. The two are expected to face off in the UK for their trilogy.

But it’s unclear how long Usman will opt to take off after the vicious knockout loss to Edwards. He seems intent on getting his belt back, although his timeframe for return is uncertain.

If Masvidal appears in the Octagon in the coming months, he may face Edwards next instead of Usman.

Leon Edwards Reveals What Jorge Masvidal Must Do To Skip Title Shot Line

Image Credits: Chris Unger/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent episode on the Spinnin Backfist podcast, Edwards made an eye-opening admission about Masvidal’s title prospects.

“I would give him it before Usman,” Edwards said of Masvidal. “Let’s say he fights Burns in December, or in January, and he gets a good win. I would fight him in April in the UK… I would love for him to beat Burns, and then that would be a big fight.”

The two welterweights were supposed to square off last December at UFC 269 before Masvidal withdrew with an injury. Edwards was taken off the card and was booked for his title fight against Usman.

Edwards has flip-flopped regarding facing Masvidal anytime soon. He’s hinted that Masvidal would need to “beg” for the title shot for him to consider the idea.

Edwards and Masvidal started their bad blood backstage at a UFC event in London back in 2019. After their respective wins, they sparked a wild brawl backstage, resulting in the ‘three-piece and a soda’ moniker.

Usman arguably deserves an immediate rematch with Edwards based on his accolades in the Octagon, although this may not happen if Masvidal faces and beats a top contender for his return.

