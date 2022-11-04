Logan Paul Sends ‘Heartfelt’ Message To The ‘Paul/Silva Rigged’ Brigade

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has received some help from his brother in shutting down claims that his fight against Anderson Silva was rigged.

In his third professional venture inside the ring since departing the UFC in 2020, Silva marked the latest MMA veteran to attempt to add the first blemish to Paul’s blossoming record.

While an impressive upset victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. showed that the former UFC star hadn’t lost his striking abilities, he wasn’t able to replicate the result this past weekend inside Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena.

In the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view, “The Spider” was outpointed by Paul, who extended his perfect professional record to 6-0.

As with any boxing match involving the polarizing former Disney star, there were mixed reactions to the result. While some praised “The Problem Child” for passing his toughest test to date, others downplayed it owing to the Brazilian’s age.

But more than just the win itself, some shared a conspiracy surrounding how the fight played out, with claims that the bout was in some way “rigged” appearing in some corners of social media.

While Paul has hit out the accusations himself, he’s now received a firm defense from his brother, Logan.

Jake Paul Receives Some Brotherly Support

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul addressed those who doubt the authenticity of his younger sibling’s latest triumph in-between the ropes.

Put simply, Logan looked down the camera and told those who shared the conspiracy sentiment how much of a “f*cking loser” they are. He also encouraged them to use critical thinking before posting such views on the internet.

“It’s a really dumb-ass echo chamber,” Logan said. “Like, when I see these comments — I’m gonna get a little aggressive here — if you think that fight, in any way, was dishonest, you’re a f*cking loser. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I want you to go home, look at yourself in the mirror, and ask yourself the following question, ‘What do I lack? What do I lack in my life that forces me to go and discredit a kid who I know is working his ass off?’

“You know how hard my brother works. The answer might be one of the following: a f*cking brain, friends, purpose. I urge you to use critical thinking when you type dumb sh*t online,” Logan concluded.

Like Jake, Logan has some experience inside the ring himself. While he’s currently featuring in professional wrestling having signed with WWE, he previously fought fellow YouTuber KSI in a professional boxing match and one of the sport’s greatest legends, Floyd Mayweather, in an exhibition contest.

With that, “The Maverick” has been a prominent face throughout his brother’s boxing journey, so it’s hardly surprising to see him send a staunch retort to those who dismiss Jake’s achievements.

And as well as his podcast remarks, Logan also went on the offensive on social media having seen users attempt to delegitimize Jake’s latest triumph on account of Silva’s age.

Jake tried to fight two boxers this year on separate occasions (Tommy Fury, 23 years old, 8-0, AND Hasim Rahman JR, 31 year old, 12-1) and they BOTH BACKED OUT.



A combat legend was the only one willing to take the challenge. Shut the fuck up https://t.co/Dpadf7zth1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 30, 2022

What do you make of Logan’s response to those who claim Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva was “rigged?”

