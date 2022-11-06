Logan Paul Reveals Major Injuries Sustained At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul shined bright at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, but it came with a hefty price.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the night’s main event. Based on the feedback on social media, the bout — and Logan Paul — exceeded all expectations.

Paul’s ring prowess had already been highly acclaimed for someone with such limited experience coming into yesterday’s huge Saudi Arabia event, and he continued to impress fans, professional wrestlers, and pundits with his aptitude inside the squared circle.

The bout between Paul and Reigns was not short of drama. As foreshadowed at the pre-event press conference on Friday, Jake Paul also made a cameo appearance by “knocking out” two members of Roman Reigns’ “Bloodline” faction, cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso.

You can catch the highlights from the main event below, including Jake Paul’s contributions.

ONE LUCKY PUNCH.@LoganPaul delivers the 👊👊 to @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/bZPsARa6hT — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

@jakepaul just did something that made me relive my childhood… WWE? No, never watched it until tonight, but for Jake to acknowledge It’s Everyday Bro made me so happy.

Ever since he started boxing I’ve been hoping he’d walk out to it, so glad he’s done a walkout to it! #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/LscrOTDQgm — Harley Connor (@Harley__Connor) November 5, 2022

Logan Paul Reveals Injuries Sustained At Crown Jewel

Unfortunately, Logan Paul did not emerge from his spectacular performance unscathed. The YouTube star would reveal that he has a torn meniscus, MCL & maybe ACL, and that it all happened halfway through the match!

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

MMA News will keep you updated if there are any major updates regarding Logan Paul’s health status.

