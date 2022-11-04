Islam Makhachev Responds To Volkanovski’s Doubts

Islam Makhachev appears to be a man of his word when it comes to a possible fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev captured the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month. The victory capped off an impressive win streak in the lightweight division and handed Dagestan its latest UFC champion.

Immediately after his submission of Oliveira, talks of a super fight with Volkanovski began. The two had a brief face-to-face encounter in the Octagon to hype up the champion vs. champion matchup.

Volkanovski had seemed a bit concerned that a fight with Makhachev wouldn’t materialize, as he hinted in a tweet earlier this week. He wants to fight in his backyard in Perth, Australia for the UFC 284 card in February.

After a brief moment of questioning Makhachev’s sincerity, Makhachev assured Volkanovski that the fight is still on.

Islam Makhachev Plans To Sign The Contract To Fight Alexander Volkanovski

In a recent tweet, Makhachev responded to Volkanovski’s concerns with reassurance.

The second I receive the paper, I will sign it, don’t worry ✏️ enjoy your P4P first spot for now 😉 https://t.co/7J4kUCKuE5 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 4, 2022

“The second I receive the paper, I will sign it, don’t worry,” Makhachev replied. “Enjoy your P4P first spot for now.”

Volkanovski weighed in as the UFC 280 backup to Makhachev vs. Oliveira. After his last win over Max Holloway at UFC 276, Volkanovski hinted at a move to lightweight to become the next UFC ‘champ-champ’.

UFC 284 is still in the works and could also potentially include a bantamweight title matchup. A champion vs. champion matchup between Makhachev and Volkanovski would be the first of its kind since Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Until the contracts are signed, speculation regarding UFC 284 continues to swirl, though Makhachev intends to keep his promise to Volkanovski.

What do you think about the planned Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski super fight?