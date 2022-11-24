Marlon Moraes Makes An Announcement About His PFL Career

Marlon Moraes is looking to put his PFL career into high gear beginning with next year’s tournament.

After dropping five of his last six in the UFC, with each loss coming by way of knockout, Moraes decided to announce his retirement from MMA.

However, as is often the case in this sport, he would return from retirement a short time later, announcing that he had signed to fight in the PFL.

via Instagram @mmarlonmoraes

Marlon Moraes Is Tournament Ready

The PFL is known for their unique season tournament format, which comes to a close for the year with PFL 10, the promotion’s pay-per-view debut. While Marlon Moraes will be competing on this event, his bout with Sheymon Moraes is a non-season bout.

However, speaking on The MMA Hour, Moraes revealed that he would be diving head first into the tournament for the 2023 season.

That said, the former UFC bantamweight title challenger explained that he would be moving up for the tournament season in order to having an easier time keeping to the busy schedule that entails.

“I’m in the tournament next year (at featherweight)… It’s grueling, but not for me. I’m not cutting that much weight.”

The PFL Format Is Better Than The UFC?

The unique style and format of the PFL has made quite the impression since the promotion made the switch from the World Series of Fighting in 2018. In fact, Marlon Moraes seems to think that the structure of the PFL is a better one to his previous home.

When speaking to the benefits of a tournament format, Moraes noted how anybody who enters the tournament has a shot to win the $1 million prize and the title, regardless of how popular you are or how exciting your style is. He compared this to the UFC, where some fighters get promotional boosts and others never get their shot.

“This is such a great show, man, the way that everyone who enters the tournament has the chance to win the million dollars at the end of the season. It’s not like ‘I’m going to pick this guy because he sells pay-per-views, because his hair color is great, because he jokes around, he has 10 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.’ If you’re better this season, you’re going to win,” Moraes said.

“At UFC 1, that’s how it was in the beginning. Nowadays I see, like Tony Ferguson, going his whole career, fighting, fighting, winning, winning, winning, and he didn’t win the (undisputed) belt… How, when guys go two or three fights and fight for the belt?”

Marlon Moraes makes a good point regarding the differences between the PFL and the UFC, and it is going to be interesting to see how he looks in the 2023 season. First up though, is Sheymon Moraes at PFL 10.

Do you prefer the matchmaker model or the tournament format?

