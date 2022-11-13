Matt Frevola A ‘Man of the People’ After Honoring Pre-UFC 281 Poll

UFC 281 continues to bring the excitement early, as Matt Frevola took half a round to polish off Ottman Azaitar.

After not being able to compete in 2020, and dropping two fights in 2021, Frevola was finally able to get back on track with a win over Genaro Valdéz in January. He looked to keep that momentum alive against Azaitar, who was an undefeated prospect with two UFC wins, with the two being booked to face off at UFC 281 following a canceled booking last year.

Matt Frevola Makes Quick Work Of Ottman Azaitar

The fight between Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar got off to a quick start, with both men throwing heavy heat with each shot. Ultimately, they would wind up in a clinching exchange along the cage, with the American using a single collar tie to land a pair of short right hands that put his opponent out cold.

This was a massive win for Frevola, and yet another exciting highlight of the UFC 281 pay-per-view card. However, it only took a few minutes for him to hop on Twitter and react, sharing a poll he took before the fight, asking if fans wanted him to wrestle or bang, and explaining that he looks to give the people what they want when he steps into the Octagon.

“Man of the people, what can I say,” Frevola wrote.

Man of the people what can I say https://t.co/1yHs0pFFyd — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) November 13, 2022

Frevola’s tweet blended right in with the mass of other fans and fighters, who took to social media to react to the finish. All in all, it seems that there was nothing but positive feedback for the hometown hero scoring a win in Madison Square Garden.

“STEAMROLLA gets the first round KO and the hometown fans are eating it up. Big win for Matt Frevola,” Aaron Bronsteter wrote.

STEAMROLLA gets the first round KO and the hometown fans are eating it up.



Big win for Matt Frevola. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 13, 2022

“Especially dope that Frevola can pull this off in front of his entire team, family & friends in NYC at #UFC281” Patrick St-Pierre noted, sharing videos of the crowd reaction.

Especially dope that Frevola can pull this off in front of his entire team, family & friends in NYC at #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/PQa3rVOyzr — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) November 13, 2022

“Let’s go Frevola put that pressure on em,” cheered on Terrance McKinney.

Let’s go Frevola put that pressure on em 💪🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

“Matt Frevola!!! Wow!! What a moment for the SteamRolla!!” Marcel Dorff wrote.

Matt Frevola!!! Wow!! What a moment for the Steamrolla!! #UFC281 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 13, 2022

This was a big finish and an early knockout for Matt Frevola, who now improves to 10-3-1 overall. With two in a row at lightweight, he is due for a big test in his next outing in the UFC Octagon.

Were you impressed with Matt Frevola’s performance against Ottman Azaitar?