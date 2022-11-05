Fighters React To Mario Bautista Submitting Benito Lopez

Mario Bautista put on a dominant performance against Benito Lopez before snatching a submission late in the first round at UFC Vegas 64.

The two bantamweights opened the fight by exchanging leg kicks, but Bautista quickly became the more active fighter and established control on the feet. The 29-year-old effectively mixed up his strikes to the body and head of Lopez, which forced “The Golden Boy” to cover up on the cage at several points.

Following a barrage of strikes about halfway through the opening round, Bautista decided to take things to the canvas and hit an easy double leg takedown. Lopez did his best to establish guard, but Bautista was able to consistently stay in dominant positions while landing ground and pound.

Bautista managed to mount Lopez late in the first round and briefly threatened an arm from that position before transitioning to a triangle armbar that forced a quick tap from Lopez just a few seconds before the horn.

Fighters React To Bautista’s Submission

The impressive showing from Bautista in a bout that was highlighted as this week’s Sleeper Scrap drew plenty of praise from his fellow fighters.

That was flawless — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 5, 2022

That performance was super Dope!!! #UFCVegas64 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2022

Bautistas just a monster #UFCVegas64 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 5, 2022

Beautiful finish for Bautista #UFCVegas64 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) November 5, 2022

Bautista now has back-to-back submission victories after spoiling Lopez’s return to action and is on a three-fight win streak overall.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 64 here, including Bautista’s submission win over Lopez!