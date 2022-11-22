Maycee Barber’s UFC Return Date, Targeted Opponent Revealed

UFC flyweight prospect Maycee Barber is reportedly close to a return at a March 25th UFC Fight Night event after her third straight win.

Barber is slated to face Andrea Lee for her return fight, assuming both sides agree to the bout. Both women are in the Top 12 in the flyweight rankings, with Barber at No. 12 and Lee at No. 9.

News of the targeted Barber/Lee matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Barber wants to eventually become the youngest female UFC champion, breaking Rose Namajunas‘ record at 25 years and four months old. She is 24 years and six months old at the time of this story’s publication.

Barber bounced back from back-to-back losses to Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi with a three-fight winning streak. She most recently defeated Jessica Eye at UFC 276 via a unanimous decision after a victory over Montana De La Rosa.

Maycee Barber Reportedly Targeted For Return Against Andrea Lee

Lee is coming off of a setback defeat to Viviane Araújo back in May. Before that, she earned finishes over Antonina Shevchenko and Cynthia Calvillo in the Octagon.

Barber earned a shot in the UFC at just 19 years old following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series. She went on to win her first three UFC fights over JJ Aldrich, Gillian Robertson, and Hannah Cifers.

Lee and Barber both fought in LFA before eventually making the move to the UFC. Although, they fought in different weight classes. Lee won the LFA women’s flyweight title at LFA 4 over Heather Bassett.

No other bouts have been booked for the card outside of Barber/Lee. The venue and location for the March 25th event haven’t been booked.

What do you think about the targeted Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee matchup?