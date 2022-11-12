Archives: Conor McGregor & Petr Yan Agree To Settle “Best UFC Boxer” Debate (2021)

On this day one year ago, we ran a story where Conor McGregor and Petr Yan agreed to settle a debate.

And on this day six years ago, Conor McGregor turned in what many believe to be the greatest UFC performance of all time when he outlcassed Eddie Alvarez in Madison Square Garden to become the first simultaneous double champion in UFC history. And he did so with his exquisite boxing.

Tonight, perhaps more history and instant classic awaits us in MSG at UFC 281. One fight that won’t be on the card, though, is one between Conor McGregor and Petr Yan, as those two agreed to take part in a sparring session behind closed doors instead.

Recently, Conor McGregor has shown the public how much his grappling has improved as of late, but make no mistake about it, McGregor will always be notorious for his lethal striking. As for Petr Yan, his claim to being the best UFC boxer may have taken a hit after being outstruck by Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

In any event, one year ago, one of the debates circulating the MMA community was about who is the best boxer in the UFC. In the following article published on this day one year ago, McGregor and Yan shared one way to determine that.

The following article was published on this day one year ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day One Year Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 12, 2021, 11:00 AM]

Headline: Conor McGregor & Petr Yan Agree To Settle “Best UFC Boxer” Debate

Author: Nicole Bosco

Conor McGregor put the UFC’s top strikers on notice, and he received an unexpected challenge in the process.

Conor McGregor is out of competition for a while as he heals up from his leg break. Even though he is on the sidelines it has not kept him from starting some trouble. McGregor has been engaged in Twitter feuds with almost every fighter in his division and some outside of it in the past few weeks. Now, he is taking a stand to prove that he is the better boxer.

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, I like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho.”

McGregor’s claim to the best boxing in the UFC comes from the list above that has Petr Yan at #1, Max Holloway at #2, McGregor at #3, José Aldo at #4, and Nate Diaz at #5. McGregor has wins over three of the four other men on the list. He knocked out José Aldo in 13 seconds, but the other two, Diaz and Holloway, went to decisions against him.

He also took aim at the #1 man on this list, Petr Yan. Yan has since responded.

Lol, no prob littler. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless ya. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA,” Yan wrote.

“Lol, no prob littler. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless ya. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set,” McGregor responded.

Maga, we can play if you don’t want to decide matter seriously. Just let me know if you will have enough gas for 12 rounds, kid. Sláinte https://t.co/YCyIBbdZ4s — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

“Maga, we can play if you don’t want to decide matter seriously. Just let me know if you will have enough gas for 12 rounds, kid. Sláinte,” Yan responded.

McGregor’s last two fights didn’t go his way and with some time left before he can make a return, the Twitter talk might be his best way to rile up his fellow fighters. The Irishman’s methods of ruffling feathers always seem to work, and this boxing credential issue has caused the latest turmoil.

Who do you think is the best boxer in the UFC?