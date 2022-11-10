Megan Anderson Accuses Former Gym Of Sabotaging Amanda Nunes Fight

Former UFC women’s featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson had some harsh words for her former MMA home.

Anderson retired from MMA following a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 last year. She’s transitioned into a media role as an analyst and commentator full-time after her fighting career.

Nunes made quick work of Anderson in their fight, submitting her with a reverse triangle armbar submission just two minutes into the first round. At the time, Anderson was thought to possibly be Nunes’ toughest test at 145lbs.

Over the past nearly two years, Anderson hasn’t spoken in-depth about the Nunes fight and the abrupt end to her career. Ahead of the biggest fight of her life, she trained at Glory MMA & Fitness in Missouri, which has turned into one of the top gyms in the United States.

Glory MMA is run by another former fighter, James Krause, and has added top talent such as Brandon Moreno. Despite the positive reputation Glory MMA has, Anderson doesn’t think highly of her pre-UFC 259 experience at the gym.

Megan Anderson Rips Glory MMA For Camp For Amanda Nunes Fight

In a recent tweet, Anderson shared her experience at Glory MMA in Missouri and how it might’ve impacted her performance against Nunes.

One day I'll come out and talk on this fully, but for now… pic.twitter.com/wxtNNk0ncG — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) November 10, 2022

“When you only received 1 x 30min pad session a week for the entire 7 months I was in camp and received no other individual coaching, no one picking my training partners/rounds or even coaching me through those rounds the entire time, when no matter how many times I asked to sit down and talk about a game plan an excuse was always given for it to never happen then its not throwing them under the bus…” Anderson said in a screenshotted message. “Now Brandon [Moreno] had a personalized session every single day…if you’re telling me that just 1 x 30mins pad session a week is enough for a world title fight against the greatest female fighter of all time is enough coaching then you’re delusional.”

One of the most prominent personalities at Glory MMA is UFC flyweight Jeff Molina. He’s spoken in favor of his head coach James Krause on numerous occasions and last year advocated that he should be MMA’s ‘Coach of the Year’.

Molina was among the first to cry foul of Anderson’s accusations toward the team.

Glory MMA’s Jeff Molina Issues Harsh Response To Megan Anderson

In a recent Twitter reply, Molina called baloney on Anderson’s claims.

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Molina replied to Anderson. “Way to wait until MMA twitter is trashing [James Krause] for his fighter fighting injured just like 90% of fighters do just cause u want some Twitter clout…you sat out 99% of the live rounds, you would ask your training partners “jokingly” to let you win the round, you were the laziest training partner always talking about how tired you were 5min into drilling, you would intentionally hurt training partners who were new and had an obvious skill gap…you have an alcohol problem and [were] sloshed a month and a half before your title fight…don’t forget how Krause talked you off the ledge before every fight and how complimentary you were of him for changing your career and life.

“You lose one fight and everything changes? Take some accountability for yourself,” Molina continues on Anderson. “You lost that fight the second you signed the dotted line-look in the mirror that’s why you lost that fight.”

Krause and the rest of the team except Molina, haven’t publically responded to Anderson’s accusations.

Anderson won an interim featherweight title in Invicta FC before signing with the UFC. She picked up wins over Norma Dumont, Cat Zingano, and Zarah Fairn Dos Santos during her time in the UFC.

Anderson will likely have more to say about her time training at Glory MMA, as she hinted in her post. In the meantime, she’s creating speculation regarding one of the top gyms in the world.

What do you think of Megan Anderson’s claims?