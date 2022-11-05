Michael Bisping Responds To Nate Diaz’s Recent Roast

Michael Bisping says he didn’t mean to offend Nate Diaz with his recent prediction of how a boxing fight with Jake Paul would go.

Bisping recently hinted that a boxing match with Paul wouldn’t go in Diaz’s favor. Shortly after Bisping’s prophecy, Diaz took a shot at him and alluded to his knockout loss to Dan Henderson.

Bisping, like Diaz, remains a colorful character in UFC circles despite his absence from the roster. Diaz fought what is potentially his last UFC fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Bisping and Diaz have gone back and forth in the past, with one example coming from Bisping’s post-UFC 244 criticism. After Diaz’s tweet, it didn’t take long for Bisping to respond.

Michael Bisping To Nate Diaz: “What’s Your Problem?”

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping responded to Diaz’s dig.

“As we know, Nate Diaz was in the building, he got escorted out of the building, and he got in a scuffle with Jake Paul,” Bisping said of Diaz. “I said perhaps Nate Diaz would lose to Jake Paul… of course, that touched a nerve with Nate Diaz, he came out on Twitter the other day and said ‘I wanna see one fight this goofy fucker’s ever been in’… showed a picture of me getting knocked out against Dan Henderson. Nate Diaz, c’mon mate, what’s your problem? I didn’t say anything bad, I didn’t say anything disrespectful whatsoever.

“The reality is the position I’m in…we’re analysts, we’re commentators, we do extracurricular stuff as well… and we talk about the sport and we have to give opinions…sometimes I was right, sometimes I was wrong, but 9 times out of 10 I was offending somebody. I didn’t say anything bad about Nate Diaz, I just said he was the smaller guy and he used to fight at 155. And in a boxing fight he’s going to have all of his skills taken away…and Jake Paul is predominantly a boxer.”

Bisping was also linked at one point to a boxing match against Paul, but serious negotiations didn’t materialize. He retired from combat sports following a loss to Kelvin Gastelum in his UFC finale.

Bisping isn’t the only analyst who Diaz has targeted in recent weeks. He ripped Daniel Cormier for claiming he would’ve been demolished by Khamzat Chimaev had the fight been kept intact.

Diaz has the opportunity to prove his detractors like Bisping wrong once again if the Paul fight materializes.

